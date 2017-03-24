Jeffry M. Householder Sells 1,400 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $96,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) opened at 68.75 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (Chesapeake) is an energy company. The Company, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, is engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. It provides natural gas distribution and transmission, natural gas supply, gathering and processing, electric distribution and propane distribution service.

