Jefferies Group Comments on Meredith Co.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (MDP)

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meredith in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Meredith’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company earned $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.22 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 5.65%. Meredith's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on MDP. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meredith in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) opened at 63.20 on Friday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDP. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

