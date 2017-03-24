Jefferies Group Comments on Keysight Technologies Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:KEYS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Group currently has a “Reduce” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ FY2017 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $726 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $40.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ:KEYS) opened at 37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after buying an additional 1,750,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,064,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,354,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,539,000 after buying an additional 971,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 549.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,003,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 849,042 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,626,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after buying an additional 620,719 shares during the period.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

