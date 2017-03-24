Jefferies Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business earned $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.
Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) opened at 12.66 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The stock’s market cap is $3.61 billion.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,004,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,295,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,815,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after buying an additional 2,144,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,498,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,968,000 after buying an additional 1,127,415 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.92%.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.
