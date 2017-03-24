Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in Target by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Target by 18.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Target by 11.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 53.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.63. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post $4.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,031. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

