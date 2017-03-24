Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) opened at 103.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $84.36 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $255,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $108,053.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,087.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $19,213,847.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

