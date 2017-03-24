Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Duke Energy Corp by 12.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) opened at 82.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $87.75.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Duke Energy Corp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post $4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Vetr cut shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Duke Energy Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $410,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,564 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,873.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,960.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $2,915,710. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Progress Energy, Inc; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Duke Energy Ohio, Inc , and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

