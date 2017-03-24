Jared S. Briskin Sells 3,040 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $86,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 28.20 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.00. The business earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Forward View lowered Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 164.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 95,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $424,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

