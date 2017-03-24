Janus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,126,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,866,000 after buying an additional 2,516,948 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 9,789,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,784,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,646,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 646,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 71.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,638,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after buying an additional 2,766,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Data Corp by 145.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,094,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,205,000 after buying an additional 3,614,087 shares during the period. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) opened at 15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.76. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Data Corp had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Data Corp will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of First Data Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of First Data Corp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Data Corp in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Data Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About First Data Corp

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

