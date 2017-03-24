Janus Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

Janus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,787,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) opened at 7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s market cap is $4.27 billion.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm earned $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Opko Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 8,600 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $63,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $22,802,305.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Logal sold 112,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $911,708.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,417.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 395,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc (OPKO) is a healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and pharmaceutical. The pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The diagnostics segment primarily consists of its clinical laboratory operations.

