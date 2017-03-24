Janus Capital Management LLC Sells 36,753 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Janus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,753 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 171.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 117,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) opened at 14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.42. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Properties of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

