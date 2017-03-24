Janus Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Janus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $7,319,000.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) opened at 44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.87 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 112.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Instinet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

