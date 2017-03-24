Janus Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

Janus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 69.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) opened at 6.85 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock’s market cap is $588.92 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company earned $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.99 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair raised SunOpta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wunderlich lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Oaktree Huntington Investment purchased 490,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $3,381,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $506,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. The Company operates through two segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. Its Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

