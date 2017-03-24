Janus Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Janus Capital Management LLC maintained its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Greenhill & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Greenhill & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) opened at 28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.32. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Instinet lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on Greenhill & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $24.17.

In other Greenhill & Co. news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $1,559,965.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $856,903.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and advisory services on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments.

