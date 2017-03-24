Janus Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Janus Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,985,000 after buying an additional 301,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,752,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 915,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 59.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 730,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 273,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 215.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 709,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 484,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) opened at 23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 417.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s segment consists of investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.

