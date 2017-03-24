Janus Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Janus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 398.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 49.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $68.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm earned $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, January 9th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark Co. dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

