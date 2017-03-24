Janus Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) opened at 25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.19. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 140.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

