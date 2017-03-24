Janus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Janus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kynikos Associates LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AMC Networks by 80.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AMC Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in AMC Networks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in AMC Networks by 132.0% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 612,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) opened at 57.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01. AMC Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm earned $729.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc will post $6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

