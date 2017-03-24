Janus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $17,780,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Fitbit by 38.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 237,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fitbit by 4,254.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 465,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 455,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) opened at 5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm earned $574 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fitbit’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Janus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fitbit Inc (FIT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/janus-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-fitbit-inc-fit.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIT. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pacific Crest upgraded Fitbit to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Roberts sold 369,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $2,220,003.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.