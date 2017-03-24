Jan Koum Sells 432,769 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) Director Jan Koum sold 432,769 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $60,981,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jan Koum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Jan Koum sold 88,332 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $12,367,363.32.

On Friday, March 17th, Jan Koum sold 2,123,302 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $297,304,746.04.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 139.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $142.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.79 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Facebook from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

