James J. Filler Purchases 301 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,649.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 553,190 shares in the company, valued at $34,275,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) remained flat at $60.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

