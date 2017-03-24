James J. Filler Acquires 901 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,096.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 553,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) remained flat at $60.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.
