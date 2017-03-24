James Fisher & Sons plc (FSJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) had its target price increased by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,570 ($19.39) to GBX 1,650 ($20.38) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

FSJ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of James Fisher & Sons plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Investec boosted their price objective on shares of James Fisher & Sons plc from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,725 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,600 ($19.76).

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) opened at 1592.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,562.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,592.34. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,275.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,699.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 797.99 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from James Fisher & Sons plc’s previous dividend of $8.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

James Fisher & Sons plc Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a service provider to all sectors of the marine industry and a specialist supplier of engineering services to the energy industry. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Support, Offshore Oil, Specialist Technical and Tankships.

