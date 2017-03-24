James C. Pappas Buys 24,800 Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF) Stock

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Director James C. Pappas purchased 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $193,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $14,029.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) opened at 8.00 on Friday. Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc is a retailer and a wholesale distributor of a range of leather and related products. The Company’s products include leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company also manufactures leather lacing and some of its do-it-yourself kits.

