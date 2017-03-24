James A. Gustke Sells 6,000 Shares of Ooma Inc (OOMA) Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) traded up 1.813% on Friday, hitting $9.825. The stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares. Ooma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s market cap is $176.31 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 32.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ooma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Ooma from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 76.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc is a provider of communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s hybrid software as a service (SaaS) platform consists of its cloud, on premise appliances, mobile applications and end-point devices. The Company’s communications solutions deliver its PureVoice high-definition (HD) voice quality and integration with mobile devices.

