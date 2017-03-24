Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Jack in the Box’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Restaurants industry year-to-date. The company’s limited international presence might be a big disadvantage for the company and hurt its competitive position. Meanwhile, comp sales at the Qdoba brand have been suffering due to poor restaurant level execution and a choppy sales environment in the restaurant space. Further, costs associated with new restaurant openings, higher promotional activity and elevated labor expenses have been weighing on margins. However, we believe that Jack in the Box’s premium and value offerings, along with increased focus on franchising, catering, delivery and menu innovation should aid in spurring growth. Nonetheless, disappointing industry trends in the U.S. as well as increased competitive pressure in breakfast and lunch day parts remain potent headwinds for the company.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.23.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.36. 103,849 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company earned $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.40 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.17%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post $4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $150,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $168,441.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $190,111.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,038 shares of company stock worth $618,940 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 58,757.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,573,000 after buying an additional 619,894 shares during the last quarter. Mik Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,322,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,009,000 after buying an additional 440,741 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,923,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

