Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of Jabil Circuit from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil Circuit from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) traded up 0.66% on Friday, hitting $29.04. 2,511,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Jabil Circuit has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company earned $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Jabil Circuit’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Circuit will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jabil Circuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Jabil Circuit news, EVP Joseph A. Mcgee sold 36,980 shares of Jabil Circuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $856,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 471,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Mcgee sold 35,000 shares of Jabil Circuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $829,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,227 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Boston Partners boosted its position in Jabil Circuit by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,616,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,302,000 after buying an additional 1,488,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Jabil Circuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,943,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,512,000 after buying an additional 281,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jabil Circuit by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,529,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after buying an additional 273,598 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Jabil Circuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,346,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,206,000 after buying an additional 138,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,769,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

