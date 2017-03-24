J W. Marriott, Jr. Sells 35,059 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 35,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $3,275,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,253.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 944,688 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $60.87 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 801,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,938,000 after buying an additional 314,227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 80.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 121,169 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,859,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after buying an additional 913,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.41 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

