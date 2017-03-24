J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 280 ($3.46).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upped their price target on J Sainsbury plc from GBX 255 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 255.60 ($3.16).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 266.20. 1,923,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. J Sainsbury plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 294.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.20 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/j-sainsbury-plc-sbry-downgraded-to-hold-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.