J Donald Sherman Sells 60,000 Shares of HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider J Donald Sherman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) opened at 60.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.18 billion.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company earned $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 target price on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 40.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 40.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in HubSpot by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 190,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 177.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after buying an additional 516,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 907,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 200,592 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

