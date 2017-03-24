J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Upgraded by Goodbody to Buy

Goodbody upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has GBX 1,095 ($13.52) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 975 ($12.04).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded J D Wetherspoon plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.42) price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 750 ($9.26) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 910.91 ($11.25).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) traded down 0.53% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 945.50. 163,932 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 954.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 903.35. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 655.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 993.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Miles Slade sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 938 ($11.58), for a total value of £3,264.24 ($4,031.42). Also, insider John Hutson acquired 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 951 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £86,607.57 ($106,962.54). Insiders purchased a total of 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,370 over the last quarter.

About J D Wetherspoon plc

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

