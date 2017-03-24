ITT Inc. (ITT) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ITT by 154.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) opened at 39.51 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business earned $588 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. ITT’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of ITT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of ITT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In related news, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 75,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,579,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aris C. Chicles sold 23,650 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,024,281.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,431 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

