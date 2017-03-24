FinnCap restated their hold rating on shares of Ithaca Energy Inc. (LON:IAE) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie cut Ithaca Energy to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.25) to GBX 86 ($1.06) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ithaca Energy to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 94.57 ($1.17).

Shares of Ithaca Energy (LON:IAE) traded down 0.86% on Thursday, reaching GBX 114.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,624 shares. Ithaca Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 31.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 121.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.65. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 472.52 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ithaca Energy’s (IAE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ithaca-energys-iae-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-finncap.html.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy Inc is a North Sea oil and gas operator engaged in the appraisal and development of the United Kingdom undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing the United Kingdom producing asset portfolio. The Company is engaged in oil and gas development and production and related activities in a geographical area being the North Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.