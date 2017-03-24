Issuer Direct Corp (ISDR) Major Shareholder Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 26,517 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $281,080.20.

On Monday, March 20th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 31,818 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $337,270.80.

On Friday, February 17th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 79,616 shares of Issuer Direct Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $874,979.84.

Shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSE:ISDR) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. Issuer Direct Corp has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Issuer Direct Corp Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation is a provider of disclosure management solutions and cloud-based compliance technologies. The Company reports its products and services revenues in revenue streams, such as disclosure management, shareholder communications, and platforms and technology. The Company works with a client base in the financial services industry, including brokerage firms, banks and mutual funds.

