iShares Trust (HDV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7229 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. 281,565 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Trust has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.
