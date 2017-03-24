iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSE:IJR) remained flat at $67.66 during midday trading on Friday. 3,999,797 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
