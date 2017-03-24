iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (SOXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (NASDAQ:SOXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3532 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd (NASDAQ:SOXX) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 531,997 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76. iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd has a 52-week low of $84.83 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOXX. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “market weight” rating on shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

