iShares Russell Microcap Index (IWC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

iShares Russell Microcap Index (NYSE:IWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1931 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

iShares Russell Microcap Index (NYSE:IWC) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 39,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Russell Microcap Index has a 1-year low of $65.59 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76.

About iShares Russell Microcap Index

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

