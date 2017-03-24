iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3868 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE:IWM) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,512,070 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $140.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

