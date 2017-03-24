iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5789 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSE:IWD) traded down 0.11% on Friday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,889 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $118.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

