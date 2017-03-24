Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar Holding Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar Holding Corp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) traded up 0.23% during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 3,195 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.30. Investar Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Investar Holding Corp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Investar Holding Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Investar Holding Corp’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Investar Holding Corp Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals.

