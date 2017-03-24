Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Instinet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) traded up 0.099% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.125. 121,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.658 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company earned $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 432.44%.

In related news, insider Jason Marshall purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $88,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Lyle purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,668 shares in the company, valued at $205,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 149.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $708,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

