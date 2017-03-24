Intu Properties PLC’s (INTU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 229 ($2.83) target price on shares of Intu Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 272 ($3.36).

Intu Properties PLC (LON:INTU) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 275.20. 2,710,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Intu Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 254.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 319.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.70 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Intu Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60.

In related news, insider John Whittaker acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904 ($30,757.07). Also, insider David Fischel sold 15,567 shares of Intu Properties PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £43,431.93 ($53,639.53).

Intu Properties PLC Company Profile

intu properties plc owns and manages shopping centers in the United Kingdom and in Spain. The Company’s Super-regional centers include intu Trafford Centre, intu Lakeside, intu Metrocentre, intu Braehead, intu Merry Hill and Cribbs Causeway, Bristol. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Spain.

