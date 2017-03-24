Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) opened at 14.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $642.47 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post ($3.22) EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Halstead sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $26,496.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,924.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lawrence J. Hineline sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $31,800.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $125,838. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

