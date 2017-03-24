TD Securities upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. TD Securities currently has C$9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/interrent-real-estate-investment-trust-iip-un-upgraded-to-buy-at-td-securities.html.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.