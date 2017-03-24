International Public Partnerships Ltd (INPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) opened at 157.48 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.56 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 139.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 158.21.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in equity, subordinated and mezzanine debt, and senior loans made to entities owning or operating infrastructure concessions, assets or related businesses. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a predictable, attractive and sustainable investment yield in addition to the potential for capital appreciation of the investment portfolio.

