International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 475.56 ($5.87).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 550 ($6.79) to GBX 600 ($7.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 548.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 457.53. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 11.62 billion. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12-month low of GBX 281.73 and a 12-month high of GBX 576.84.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) is an airline company holding interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. British Airways is an international airline and carrier. Iberia is an airline between Europe and Latin America.

