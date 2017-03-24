Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 69.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.56) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Monday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.74) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.47 ($5.51).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 548.00 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52 week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52 week high of GBX 576.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 525.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 457.53. The firm’s market cap is GBX 11.62 billion.

WARNING: “International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/international-consolidated-airlns-grp-sa-iag-now-covered-by-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) is an airline company holding interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. British Airways is an international airline and carrier. Iberia is an airline between Europe and Latin America.

