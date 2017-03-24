Intel Corp (NYSE:INQ) has been given a $30.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INQ. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 target price on Intel Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intel Corp (INQ) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/intel-corp-inq-given-a-30-00-price-target-by-sanford-c-bernstein-analysts-2.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.