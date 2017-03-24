Intel Co. (INTC) is Iberiabank Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 133,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 183,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 44.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

In other Intel news, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $659,243.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,691.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,612. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

